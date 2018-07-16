Catholic World News

Pope Francis: all the baptized are called to be missionary disciples

July 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 15 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Mark 6:7-13, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope emphasized that the person of Jesus is at the center of missionary proclamation and that poverty is the “face” of authentic missionary activity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!