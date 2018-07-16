Catholic World News

Pro-Ortega militias in Nicaragua besiege another Catholic church, kill 2 students

July 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow offers an eyewitness account of the siege of the church at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua. Paramilitary forces attacked two other churches last week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!