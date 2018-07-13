Catholic World News

Vatican News: illicitly ordained Chinese bishops want union with Holy See

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An article posted on the Vatican News page argues that an accord with China could have “positive effects for the sacramental and spiritual life of the faithful.” The article dismisses fears that Chinese bishops who were illicitly ordained would resist the authority of the Holy see, saying that “the living desire to be in union with the Pope has always been present” in those bishops. The authors, Sergio Centofanti and Father Bernd Hagenkord, SJ, have produced a series of encouraging articles for Vatican News on talks with China.

