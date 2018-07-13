Catholic World News

Former chancellor of Chile archdiocese arrested for child sexual abuse

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Santiago, Chile, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and statutory rape. Father Oscar Munoz Toledo was vice-chancellor of the archdiocese under Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz; he was promoted to chancellor under Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati. Cardinal Ezzati remains in office; Cardinal Errazuriz remains a member of the Council of Cardinals.

