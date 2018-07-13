Catholic World News

Congolese cardinal does not fear death but takes measures to avoid being poisoned

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A cardinal does not have fear,” said Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of Kinshasa. “It is a mission to defend the faith, to the cost of shedding one’s blood. I’m not afraid to do that.”

