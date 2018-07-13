Catholic World News

Bishops see new hope for Zimbabwe

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Robert Mugabe ruled the African nation from 1980 to 2017, and elections are scheduled for July 30. The African nation of 14 million is 83% Protestant and 7% Catholic.

