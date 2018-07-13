Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal: announcement of Jesus, not philanthropy, is at heart of missionary activity

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, preached at the Mass that opened the 5th American Missionary Congress (Spanish-language link) in Bolivia.

