Catholic lawmaker queries absence of Christians from UK’s saved Syrian refugees

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Out of more than 1,000 Syrian refugees resettled in the UK this year there was not a single Christian,” Lord David Alton said in a letter to the UK’s home secretary.

