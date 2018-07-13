Catholic World News

Polish cardinal, declared venerable by Pope Francis, criticized for anti-Semitism

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal August Hlond (1881-1948), declared venerable in May, was Primate of Poland from 1926 to 1948. The American Jewish Committee cited a 1936 pastoral letter; the vice postulator of the cardinal’s sainthood cause responded that the letter’s passages were being taken out of context.

