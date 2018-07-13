Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: overcome polarization by encountering others as persons

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal archbishop of Chicago warned against “easily dismissing the views of others, or worse, as happens from time to time in our Catholic community, labeling some bad Catholics or heretics simply because of their opposing views.”

