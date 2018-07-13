Catholic World News

July 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on C-FAM

CWN Editor's Note: The organization was founded in 1961 by Peter Benenson (1921-2005), a convert to Catholicism.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!