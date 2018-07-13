Catholic World News

European bishops begin meeting on migrants and communication

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the three-day meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences in Europe is “A movement of humanity: the flow of migrants and news: dialogue and communication for a culture of encounter.”

