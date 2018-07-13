Catholic World News

Cardinal Tauran commended to God in Requiem Mass at St. Peter’s

July 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Sodano, dean of the College of Cardinals, preached the homily at the funeral Mass (video) of the late cardinal, who served as president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

