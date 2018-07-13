Catholic World News

Holy See will not lodge formal diplomatic protest against Nicaragua

July 13, 2018

The Vatican’s Secretary of State said that the Holy See will not lodge a formal diplomatic protest against Nicaragua after masked paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime stormed a basilica in which the apostolic nuncio was present.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin praised the nuncio, Archbishop Waldemar Sommertag, for handling the situation “very well.”

“These paramilitary groups are sowing terror by being active and by killing,” Cardinal Parolin added. He said he looked forward to the resumption of dialogue between the regime and its opponents, but “there must be a desire on both sides to reach a compromise.”

Between April 19 and July 10, 351 people were killed and 2,100 were wounded in violence in Nicaragua, according to a report by the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights. The association also found that 329 people were kidnapped, and 68 were tortured, by the Nicaraguan police and its paramilitary allies.

