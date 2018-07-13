Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: don’t close Europe’s ports to migrants

July 13, 2018

The Vatican’s Secretary of State said that the closure of Europe’s ports “is certainly not the solution” to the continent’s migrant and refugee crisis.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke briefly on migration at a press conference devoted to Bambino Gesù Hospital’s 2017 finances. During the press conference, the prelate was asked what he and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed during a July 11 meeting.

Cardinal Parolin made his remarks as Austria, Germany, and Italy agreed to stronger immigration controls.

