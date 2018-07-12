Catholic World News

Australian archbishops: children less safe if confessional seal compromised

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian Catholic bishops have voiced their “grave concerns” about legislation that would threaten the seal of confession. In a letter to political leaders, Archbishops Mark Coleridge and Anthony Fisher (of Melbourne and Sydney, respectively) said that the “spectacle of arresting and trying priests for acting in accordance with their faith would be very socially divisive.” They also said that child-molesters would not confess their sins, and so the law “will either have no effect on child safety or will actually make children less safe.”

