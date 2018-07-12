Catholic World News

SSPX elects new leader, pointing toward tougher stand in talks with Vatican

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The traditionalist Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has elected a new superior general, replacing Bishop Bernard Fellay. The new superior, Father Davide Pagliarini, is a 47-year-old Italian. His surprise election is considered a sign that the SSPX leadership will be more skeptical about prospects for reconciliation with the Holy See.

