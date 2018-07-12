Catholic World News

Pope wants ‘gesture of reconciliation’ for residential schools in Canada, nuncio says

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nuncio in Canada has said that although Pope Francis will not deliver a formal apology for the role of the Church in the “residential schools” for children of native tribes, the Pontiff does favor “a gesture of reconciliation.” Archbishop Luigi Bonazzi said that the Church supports “listening sessions” and other efforts to heal ties with the native tribes.

