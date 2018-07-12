Catholic World News

Catholic Charities office sues diocese in Minnesota

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Catholic Charities in St. Cloud, Minnesota, has sued the local diocese in a bid to gain clear ownership of a home for children. Admitting that the Catholic Charities affiliate is in “an unusual position,” the executive director of the office explained that the lawsuit was aimed “to protect the financial health and sustainability of Catholic Charities” at a time when the diocese is likely to seek bankruptcy protection because of sex-abuse lawsuits.

