Cardinal Arinze: to receive Communion, become Catholic

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the German bishops’ proposed policy for intercommunion, Cardinal Francis Arinze has suggested that Protestants who wish to receive the Eucharist should become Catholics. “The Eucharistic celebration of the Mass is not an ecumenical service,” observed the retired prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship. He suggested that a proper approach to Protestant spouses of Catholics would be: “Come, be received into the Church and then you can receive Holy Communion seven times a week.”

