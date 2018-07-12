Catholic World News

US advocates say Christians in Myanmar’s Kachin state need help

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Myanmar as a whole is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim, but Kachin state is over 90% Baptist and 5% Catholic. Since 2011, Myanmar’s military has “burned 406 villages and 311 churches and displaced more than 130,000 people,” according to the report.

