Venezuelan bishops condemn ‘perverse ideology, system of government’

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Protests in Venezuela against the regime “indicate the failure of a model that the people have been denouncing at the top of their lungs, and for many years,” said Archbishop José Luis Azuaje, president of the bishops’ conference.

