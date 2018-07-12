Catholic World News

Sainthood cause begins for Jesuit superior-general Father Arrupe

July 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The cardinal vicar of Rome has approved a request by the Society of Jesus to open the sainthood cause of Father Pedro Arrupe, SJ (1907-1991), who served as Jesuit superior general from 1965 to 1983. During his tenure, the order underwent a marked transformation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!