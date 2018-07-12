Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat denounces exploitation of fisheries and fishermen

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Holy See, it is essential that effective measures and relevant initiatives are developed to monitor, identify and save fishermen who are victims of trafficking, and inhuman and degrading treatment,” said Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano, who represents the Holy See at UN organizations related to nutrition and agriculture. He made his remarks at a meeting of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization’s Committee on Fisheries.

