Black sisters, priests mark organizations’ 50th anniversary

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The closing of parishes and schools “leaves the impression that the Catholic Church is pulling out of the black community,” said Father Kenneth Taylor, an Indianapolis priest who serves as president of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus.

