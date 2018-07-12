Catholic World News

Unity, openness at core of Melkite Catholic identity, says patriarch

July 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Youssef Absi was elected head of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in 2017. The Eastern Catholic church, in full communion with the Holy See, is based in Damascus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!