Ecumenical Patriarch calls for restoration of unity among Ukraine’s Orthodox Christians

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful are divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Only the first is canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches; the second body is the largest of the three. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, made his remarks before a meeting took place between officials of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Moscow Patriarchate.

