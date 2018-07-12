Catholic World News

Canadian bishops confirm plans to publish new English-language hymnal

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Canadian parishes will not be required to use Music for Catholic Worship, whose list of hymns has received tentative approval.

