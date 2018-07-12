Catholic World News

Patriarch calls for lifting of West’s sanctions against Syria

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he took part in the Pope’s meeting with the heads of the churches and Christian communities of the Middle East, the head of the Syriac Orthodox Church said that his church “is not with or against governments” and said that sanctions harm the suffering Syrian people, rather than the Syrian government.

