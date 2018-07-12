Catholic World News

Sweden’s cardinal says Pope can still sway immigration debate

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Sweden is not as secular as people think,” Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm said in an interview. He added that “the arrival of many refugees who were helped by parishes of different denominations has made a great impact” on many Swedes and that “even politicians who have different opinions are full of admiration for the zeal of Christians who try to help refugees and other migrants.”

