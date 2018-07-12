Catholic World News

EU report: population declines in 9 nations; Ireland has highest birthrate

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Between January 2017 and January 2018, deaths (5.3 million) exceeded births (5.1 million) in the EU nations, but the population rose from 511.5 million to 512.6 million because of immigration. The population of nine of the 28 EU nations declined. The birthrate was highest in Ireland, Sweden, the UK, and France, and lowest in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

