European bishops’ conferences discuss ‘culture of encounter’

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The general secretaries of the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences in Europe recently concluded a four-day meeting in Cyprus. According to a statement issued after the meeting, “true encounters have a vertical dimension, with God, and a horizontal dimension, with our brothers, and this is why the Church, committed to giving reasons of hope to the Continent, goes out to meet others to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus, who brings true justice and peace to the world.”

