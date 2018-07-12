Catholic World News

Bishop reflects on trip to US-Mexico border

» Continue to this story on Scranton Times-Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Bambera of Scranton was one of five bishops who recently visited the border as part of a USCCB delegation.

