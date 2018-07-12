Catholic World News

UN leader, German government, bishops denounce attacks on Church in Nicaragua

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: UN Secretary-General António Guterres “deplored” the recent attack on Nicaraguan bishops and priests by the Ortega regime’s paramiltary supporters. Human rights organizations and the German government also condemned the attack. In addition, the Mexican bishops and Costa Rican bishops (Spanish-language links) sent messages of support to the bishops of Nicaragua, as did the bishops of the EU.

