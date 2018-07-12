Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s bishops affirm willingness to mediate despite government hostility

July 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nicaragua’s bishops affirmed their willingness to continue to act as mediators between the Ortega regime and opposition leaders. “We will not withdraw, despite the hostility of the government,” said Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Baez, who suffered injuries when 200 masked paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime raided and desecrated a basilica.

