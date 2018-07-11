Catholic World News

Killings of Catholic priests in Africa raise fears that peacemakers are targets

July 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: The article focuses on the conflict in the Central African Republic: the archbishop who serves as vice president of its episcopal conference said that “the attacks can be seen as an attempt to silence the Church for its strong opposition to the violence and its work on peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!