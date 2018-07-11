Catholic World News

2nd church attacked, looted in Nicaragua

July 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A church in Jinotepe, Nicaragua, has been attacked and looted, according to front-page coverage in the Italian edition of the Vatican newspaper. The incident occurred shortly after hooded paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime attacked and desecrated the Basilica of St. Sebastian in Diriamba.

