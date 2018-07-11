Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s Cardinal Brenes decries desecration of basilica by pro-Ortega paramilitary forces

July 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the apostolic nuncio were present at the Basilica of St. Sebastian in Diriamba when 200 masked paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime raided the church, injuring a bishop and others. “We were attacked with a brutal force,” said Cardinal Brenes. “We have never seen anything like this in Nicaragua.”

