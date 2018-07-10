Catholic World News

Duterte to meet with leader of bishops’ conference

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte has scheduled a meeting with Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, the president of the Filipino bishops’ conference, in an apparent bid to ease tensions between his government and the Church. The meeting will be private, the president’s office announced.

