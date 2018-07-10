Catholic World News

Hungary: pro-family policies result in higher birth rates

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After adopting a series of pro-family policies, including generous deductions for children and subsidies for homes, Hungary has seen a sharp rise in the country’s birth rate.

