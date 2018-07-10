Catholic World News

Coptic pope presides at liturgy in Roman basilica

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On July 8, Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, presided at a Coptic liturgy in the Papal Basilica of St. Paul outside the Walls, the Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano reported (“Teodoro II celebra a Roma,” p. 6).

