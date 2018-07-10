Catholic World News

After Cardinal Farrell’s marriage-preparation remarks, some Catholics ask for clarity

July 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life recently said that priests have “no credibility” in preparing couples for marriage.

