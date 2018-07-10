Catholic World News

Gunman shot dead at Philippine archbishop’s residence

July 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jose Palma of Cebu was not present in his residence when the gunman asked to speak with him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!