Study: children with autism nearly twice as likely not to attend church

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like to think that this research could serve as a wake-up call to the religious communities in our nation,” said Clemson University sociologist Andrew Whitehead. “In many ways this population is unseen because they never show up, or when they do, they have a negative experience and never return.”

