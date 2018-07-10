Catholic World News

Philippine bishops declare days of prayer, penance following president’s blasphemy

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a clear reference to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the nation’s bishops declared July 16 a “day of prayer and penance, invoking God’s mercy and justice on those who have blasphemed God’s Holy Name, those who slander and bear false witness, and those who commit murder or justify murder as a means for fighting criminality in our country.” In addition, the bishops declared July 17-19 to be “days of fasting, prayer and almsgiving.”

