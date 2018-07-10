Catholic World News

Masked government allies rough up bishop, priests in Nicaraguan church siege

July 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua sustained cuts to his arm as he, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, and a group of priests sought to assist anti-government protesters trapped inside a church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!