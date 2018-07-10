Catholic World News

Vatican confirms that Pope will attend World Youth Day in Panama

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will travel to Panama from January 23-27 for the 2019 World Youth Day, the Vatican press office announced on July 9.

