Pope, prelates pay tribute to late Cardinal Tauran

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a message of condolence, Pope Francis offered a warm tribute to Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the late president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church. The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Episcopal Conference of France (French-language statement) also issued statements following his death on July 6.

