English prelate offers mild criticism of court ruling on civil partnerships

July 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The UK Supreme Court recently sided with a man and a woman who sought a civil partnership instead of marriage, which they viewed as part of a legacy of oppression against women. Since 2004, civil partnerships have been available to homosexual couples, but not to couples of the opposite sex. Same-sex marriage became legal in the UK in 2014.

