List of patriarchs, other Christian leaders who gathered with Pope Francis in Bari
July 10, 2018
Vatican News has published a report listing the Middle Eastern patriarchs and other Christian leaders who gathered in Bari, Italy, on July 7 to pray for peace and for the region’s beleaguered Christians.
Catholic leaders who took part in the roundtable discussion at Bari included
- Pope Francis
- Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church
- Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church
- Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan of the Syriac Catholic Church
- Patriarch Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak of the Coptic Catholic Church
- Catholicos-Patriarch Krikor Bedros XX Gabroyan of the Armenian Catholic Church
- Archbishop Jean-Clément Jeanbart of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church
- Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
Representatives of the Orthodox churches, which ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Great Schism (1054), included
- Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches
- Patriarch Theodore II of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria
- Metropolitan Nektarios Selalmadzidis of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem
- Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev of the Russian Orthodox Church
- Metropolitan Basilios Karayiannis of the Orthodox Church of Cyprus
Representatives of the Oriental Orthodox churches, which ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451), included
- Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria (Coptic Orthodox Church)
- Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of the Syriac Orthodox Church
- Archbishop Hovakim Manukian, who represented the Catholicos of All Armenians (Armenian Apostolic Church)
- Aram I of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia (Armenian Apostolic Church)
Other participants included
- Catholicos-Patriarch Gewargis III of the Assyrian Church of the East, which ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus (431)
- Sani Ibrahim Azar, Lutheran bishop of Jerusalem
- Professor Souraya Bechealany, a Maronite Catholic theologian, in her capacity as secretary-general of the Middle East Council of Churches, an ecumenical body
